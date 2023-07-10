TPG Inc. TPG said Monday it will buy the government cyber security business of Francisco Partners-backed software company Forcepoint for an undisclosed price. The deal had been reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal for a reported price of $2.45 billion. The price for the business unit is more than twice the cost of Francisco’s acquisition for all of Forcepoint in 2021 from seller Raytheon RTX. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. TPG stock is down fractionally in pre-market trades. TPG stock is up 5.3% in 2023, compared to a 14.6% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story