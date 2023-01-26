Tractor Supply Co. TSCO topped fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations Thursday morning, calling out “continued strength in every day, needs-based merchandise.” The seller of farm products generated net income of $270.9 million, or $2.43 a share, up from $221.3 million, or $1.93 a share, in the year-before quarter. Analysts tracked by FactSet were modeling $2.35 in earnings per share. Net sales at Tractor Supply rose to $4.01 billion from $3.32 billion, while analysts had expected $3.88 billion. For fiscal 2023, executives at Tractor Supply model $15.0 billion to $15.3 billion in net sales, compared with the FactSet consensus, which was for $15.1 billion. Management is also anticipating $10.30 to $10.60 in earnings per share, while the FactSet consensus was for $10.46 a share. Tractor Supply’s stock has added 3.2% over the past 12 months, as the S&P 500 has lost 7.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

