Shares of Trade Desk Inc. TTD were rising 4% in Thursday’s premarket trading after Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ announced the stock would be joining several of its indexes, including the Nasdaq-100 NDX. Trade Desk will also be added to the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. The changes are all effective before the start of trading Monday, July 17. Trade Desk is replacing Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI , which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, though the Federal Trade Commission plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that recently cleared the $69 billion deal.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

