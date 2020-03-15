Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Trade group that represents J.P. Morgan, B. of A., Citi and others says banks will suspend share buybacks amid coronavirus pandemic

Trade group that represents J.P. Morgan, B. of A., Citi and others says banks will suspend share buybacks amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

Financial Services Forum, which represents eight of the nation’s largest banks, says its member institutions, including J.P. Morgan Chase , Bank of America and Citigroup have suspended stock repurchases. The decision to temporarily halt share buybacks comes as the spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease that has spread to more than 100 countries and infected nearly 160,000 people, has dealt a punishing blow to major industries across the globe and threatens to throw the U.S. and global economies into recession, as businesses and consumers curtail activity in order to limit the transmission of the deadly virus. The forum said its members will use their funds to help businesses through the tough times ahead. “The decision on buybacks is consistent with our collective objective to use our significant capital and liquidity to provide maximum support to individuals, small businesses, and the broader economy through lending and other important services,” the FSF said in a news release. “The decision is consistent with actions by the Federal Reserve, the administration, and the Congress,” the statement read. The move also came as the Fed slashed federal-funds rates to 0% and rolled out an unprecedented $700 billion quantitative-easing measures, as a part of a historic effort to combat the economic harm from the outbreak. Banks, in particular, have taken it on the chin during the stock market’s reaction to the pandemic. The FSF members also include Goldman Sachs , Bank of New York Mellon ,and Well Fargo & Co. .
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.