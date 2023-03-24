Resending to correct headline.Fed funds futures traders now see a 39% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut rates to between 3.75% and 4% by December — down from a current range of 4.75% to 5%. That view represents the most likely scenario they foresee as of Friday. Traders have moved away from the Fed’s own median expectation for a 5.1% fed funds rate by year-end amid ongoing concerns about the global banking system. On Friday, Treasury yields were broadly lower in morning trading, while all three major U.S. stock indexes were also down.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

