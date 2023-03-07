Fed funds futures traders now see a 54% likelihood that Federal Reserve policy makers will re-up the size of their next rate increase to half-of-a-percentage-point, which would take the main policy rate target to between 5% and 5.25% on March 22. That’s up from 31.4% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The written statement from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday alone was enough to move most Treasury yields higher, sending the 2-year rate up to 4.95%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

