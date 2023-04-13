Fed funds futures traders boosted their expectations for a pause by the Federal Reserve through at least June on Thursday, after March’s producer price index showed the sharpest monthly decline in almost three years. The chance of a pause, which would keep the fed funds rate target at between 4.75% and 5%, was seen at 42% for May, up from 29.6% a day ago, and 35.7% for June versus 27% previously. Traders are also factoring in a 94.7% chance of a reduction in rates by year-end, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Treasury yields were broadly lower after the PPI report, led by a decline in the 2- and 3-year yields.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story