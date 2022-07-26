Traeger downgraded after rival grill maker rival Weber announces sales warning

Grill maker Traeger Inc. was downgraded to neutral from outperform at Credit Suisse, with analysts saying that recent news from both Traeger and rival Weber Inc. “suggest a soft start to the summer selling season and more importantly, dampened consumer sentiment.” Credit Suisse cut Traeger’s price target to $4 from $8. In an 8-K dated July 14, Traeger announced plans for a workforce reduction that will result in pre-tax charges between $6 million and $7 million. On Monday, Weber announced a sales warning. “In the near-term, we think these dynamics persist and that demand following a pandemic-driven replacement/upgrade cycle will be muted,” Credit Suisse said. Weber stock was down 6.3% in Tuesday trading, bringing the total decline for the week so far to 18.2%/ Traeger stock was down 4.6% in Tuesday trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

