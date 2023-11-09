TransDigm Group Inc. TDG said Thursday it agreed to pay $1.4 billion in cash for the 900-employee Electron Device unit within Communications & Power Industries (CPI). Communications & Power Industries is a portfolio company of private-equity firm TJC LP. TransDigm said CPI’s Electric Device business is a leading global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems primarily for the aerospace and defense market. TransDigm stock is up 42% in 2023, compared to a 14.2% rise by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

