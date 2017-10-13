TransEnterix shares soar on FDA clearance of robotic surgery device

TransEnterix Inc. shares soared in the extended session Friday after the Food and Drug Administration gave marketing clearance to the company’s robotic surgery device. TransEnterix shares jumped 63% to $2.38 on after-hours volume of more than 1 million shares. Late Friday, the FDA announced it had granted marketing clearance to TransEnterix’s Senhance System that gives surgeons a 3-D high-definition view of the surgical field and remote control of three robotic arms to perform procedures.

