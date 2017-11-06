Travel industry ad wars hurting Expedia, Priceline and TripAdvisor stocks

The three largest names in online travel—Expedia Inc. TripAdvisor Inc. and Priceline Group Inc.—have seen their shares dip after third-quarter earnings reports, in part because the companies seem to be planning an increase in advertising spending.
