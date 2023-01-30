TravelCenters of America Inc. TA said Monday it has entered an agreement with Electrify America to expand electric vehicle infrastructure by adding direct current, or DC, charging at some of its locations starting in 2023. The Westlake, Ohio-based company, which offers a range of travel services from fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants and parking, said the partners are aiming to install about 1,000 individual chargers at 200 locations along highways over five years. Electrify America will install and operate the charging stations at TA/Petro locations and will manage design and development, including getting permits and providing 24/7 support services. “The network of charging stations will be open to almost all brands of EV vehicles and can deliver up to 350 kW to capable vehicles — some of the fastest charging speeds commercially available,” the company said in a statement. TravelCenters stock was slightly higher premarket and has gained 2% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

