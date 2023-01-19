Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed to top U.S. lawmakers in a letter that her department began to use “extraordinary measures” on Thursday due to the federal government hitting its ceiling for borrowing. She had indicated last week that such a move was coming. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
