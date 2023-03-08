The Treasury curve continued to invert more deeply on Wednesday, ahead of the second day of testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The spread between the 2- and 10-year Treasury yields went more negative, to minus 107 basis points, a day after ending the New York session in triple-digit negative territory for the first time since Sept. 22, 1981, during the Paul Volcker-era. Wednesday’s continued inversion was being mostly driven by a 10-year rate that was declining at a greater pace than the 2-year yield in morning trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

