The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields went more deeply negative on Wednesday after data on China’s expanding manufacturing activity ignited further concerns about the need for higher interest rates. The 2s10s spread was minus 88 basis points in New York morning trading, and on its way toward its most negative reading since October 1981. The spread also briefly touched minus 97.7 basis points, according to FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story