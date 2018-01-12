Treasury yields climb after stronger-than-expected rise in core CPI

Treasury yields rose after the December consumer price index came in higher than expected. Core consumer prices showed a 0.3% gain. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch were forecasting a 0.2% increase in the core gauge, which excludes energy and food prices. Higher inflation could dampen demand for bonds and push the Federal Reserve to pursue more aggressive monetary tightening. The 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 2.570%, up from 2.531% late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. The 2-year note yield was up to 2.010%, compared with 1.972%, the first time the short-dated maturity has broken above 2% since 2008. The 30-year bond yield was up slightly at 2.877%, versus 2.863%.

