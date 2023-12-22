Yields on U.S. Treasurys held steady during Friday’s preholiday shortened session after data showed inflation continuing to slow in November and moving toward the Federal Reserve’s target.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Treasury yields end mostly higher after subdued U.S. inflation reading in holiday-shortened session - December 22, 2023
- $1,400 for tickets to see ‘The Nutcracker’? I’m fine with skipping this holiday ritual. - December 22, 2023
- Here’s how 10 of Wall Street’s predictions for 2023 panned out - December 22, 2023