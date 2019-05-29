Treasury yields extend decline on recession worries

Treasury yields continued to fall amid a global bond market rally as U.S.-China trade tensions add to worries over a potential economic slowdown. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell 2.5 basis points to 2.237%, while the 2-year yield was off nearly 4 basis points at 2.085%. Yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. The yield on the 10-year ended Tuesday at its lowest since Sept. 26, 2017, while the 2-year yield ended at its lowest since February 2018. The 10-year yield also remains above the yield on the 3-month bill at 2.343%. An inversion of the 10-year/3-month measure of the yield curve is seen by some economists as a historically solid recession indicator. “The ongoing rally in US Treasurys pushed the 10yr/3m spread to 10 [basis points], surpassing this year’s low to levels not seen since the start of the financial crisis,” wrote analysts at KBC Bank, in a note.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

