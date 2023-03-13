Treasury yields continued to plunge further Monday morning, sending the policy-sensitive 2-year rate heading toward its biggest three-day drop since October 1987. The 2-year rate fell 45 basis points to 4.138% amid a flight away from risk sparked by the collapse of California’s Silicon Valley Bank and weekend closure of Signature Bank in New York. The rate is heading for its biggest one-day drop since September 2008. Meanwhile, the 10-year rate fell 23 basis points to 3.476%, heading for its largest three-day decline since November 2008. Fed funds futures traders now see a 37% chance of no rate hike by the Federal Reserve on March 22.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

