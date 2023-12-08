Treasurys sold off aggressively after Friday’s nonfarm-payrolls report for November, pushing yields higher on everything from the 1-month bill to the 30-year bond. The rise in yields was led by 2- through 3-year rates, with the former jumping 12 basis points to 4.698%. Meanwhile, fed-funds futures traders pulled back on the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut by March and now see a 47.5% chance of such a scenario unfolding — down from 64.5% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story