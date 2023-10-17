Treasury yields are on track to establish fresh 16- to 17-year highs Tuesday morning, as traders reconsidered the possibility that the U.S. may avoid recession following stronger-than-expected retail sales for September. The policy-sensitive 2-year rate briefly jumped by 8.8 basis points to 5.184%, heading for its highest closing level since July 18, 2006. The 10-year rate rose 13 basis points to around 4.84% and was on its way to the highest 3 p.m. Eastern time level since Aug. 8, 2007. And the 30-year yield was up around 10 basis points at roughly 4.96%, heading for its highest close since Aug. 20, 2007. The last time the 30-year settled above 5% was on Aug. 15, 2007, when it closed at 5.011%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story