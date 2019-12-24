Treasury yields slide after 5-year note auction sees strongest demand since 2016

U.S. Treasury yields came off their highs on Tuesday after a $41 billion sale for 5-year notes recorded its most successful result since 2016, based on a widely-watched metric of auction demand. Analysts also said the low trading volume in the last day before Christmas helped contribute to the sharpness of the bond rally. The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 2.8 basis points to 1.907%, while the 2-year note rate was down 1.4 basis points to 1.643%. The 30-year bond yield slipped 3.1 basis points to 2.330%. The auction “stopped through” by 1.6 basis points, its biggest gap since Feb. 2016. In other words, the highest yield the Treasury sold in the auction was 1.6 basis points below the highest yield expected when the auction began – the “when issued” level.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story