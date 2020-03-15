Treasury yields slump after Fed cuts rates, ramps up bond purchases

Treasury yields slumped on Sunday night after the Federal Reserve announced a series of aggressive actions to smooth market functioning in U.S. bond markets. The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 30.5 basis points to 0.644%, FactSet data show. The 2-year note yield fell 19.2 basis points to 0.306%. The 30-year bond yield slipped 25.6 basis points to 1.297%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields. The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate to a range between 0% to 0.25%. The U.S. central bank also said it would increase its holdings of U.S. government bonds by $500 billion and its mortgage-backed securities by $200 billion in the coming months starting from Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

