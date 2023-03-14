The policy-sensitive 2-year rate jumped 25 basis points to 4.27% after February’s CPI report showed little signs of progress on inflation. Treasury yields were higher across the board, led by the short- to intermediate- parts of the curve. The moves came a day after contagion fears stemming from the bank sector left the 2-year rate with its biggest drop since Oct. 20, 1987. Meanwhile, fed funds futures traders factored in a 91.5% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

