Treasury yields tick higher after jobs report

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday. The Labor Department said the U.S. economy had added 916,000 jobs in March, above the forecast of 675,000, pushing the unemployment rate down to 6% from 6.2%. The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 1.6 basis points 1.695%, while the 2-year note rate was up a basis point to 0.170%. The 30-year bond yield gained 0.8 basis point to 2.348%. Bond prices move inversely to yields. A faster pace of job gains will add to the growing impression of a U.S. economy gaining steam, and potentially push investors to bring forward the timing of the Federal Reserve’s eventual pullback from its accommodative policies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story