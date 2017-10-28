Treasury’s Mnuchin dispels rumors of Turkish bank sanctions over Iran

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday he did not threaten to sanction Turkish banks in a recent conversation with a senior government official, quieting rumors that had jarred that country’s markets earlier this week. “Turkey is not the focus right now, for the moment,” Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal and other reporters traveling with him on a trip through the Middle East. Amid an escalation of U.S. sanctions against Iran for its ballistic missile program, Turkish media reported that the U.S. would sanction six Turkish banks that maintained business relations with Iran’s sanctioned military unit. “There is no truth to those rumors,” Mnuchin said. “I did have discussions with them [on the sidelines of a global finance ministers’ meeting in Washington earlier this month] but I did not have specific conversations on sanctions.”

