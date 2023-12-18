Treasury yields were little changed to slightly higher on Monday as traders considered arguments against a dovish policy pivot by the Federal Reserve in early 2024.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How Fed rate moves could impact different sectors of the stock market in 2024, says DataTrek Research - December 18, 2023
- Treasurys sell off as traders weigh the case against an early Fed pivot - December 18, 2023
- Will customers get any money from Southwest’s $140 million settlement? - December 18, 2023