Trend tracking CTA hedge funds, which seek to trade on momentum in market movements, have failed to cash in on the recent market rally that has seen stock and bond prices soar,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- IPO Report: Big fintech company Black Box sits out IPO market as bankers tout pent up deal demand - November 9, 2023
- : Trend tracking CTA hedge funds suffer as stock and bond markets rally - November 9, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: AMC shares slide on $350 million stock offer while Walt Disney’s stock jumps on spike in streaming customers - November 9, 2023