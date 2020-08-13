: Tribune to permanently shut 5 newsrooms, including New York Daily News

Tribune Publishing Company, which owns some of the most storied newspapers in American journalism, said Wednesday that it is closing the newsrooms at five of them, including New York’s Daily News and The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.
