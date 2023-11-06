Shares of Tripadvisor Inc. TRIP rallied more than 9% in the after-hours session Monday after the online travel platform easily beat Wall Street expectations for its quarterly profit and sales. Tripadvisor earned $27 million, or 19 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $25 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 52 cents a share. Revenue rose 16% to $533 million. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for adjusted EPS of 47 cents on sales of $505 million. “Our teams delivered results that exceeded expectations financially while continuing to execute more efficiently and effectively in pursuit of our strategic goals,” Chief Executive Matt Goldberg said in a statement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

