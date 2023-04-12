Triton International Ltd. TRTN said Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP in a cash and stock deal valued at about $4.7 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Triton, a lessor of intermodal freight containers, will receive $68.50 a share in cash and $16.50 in BIPC Class A exchangeable shares for a total of $85 a share. The stock closed Tuesday at $63.01. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and create a platform for Brookfield to grow in the transportation and logistics sector. Triton stock soared 28% premarket on the news.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

