Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF CA:TRUL said Thursday it reached a voluntary agreement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to complete a study by May 29 to determine whether ground cannabis dust is required to be classified as a “hazardous chemical” in occupational settings, according to OSHA regulations. For now, Trulieve will implement a temporary information and training program that alerts employees to potential allergic reactions from working with ground cannabis dust and steps workers should take if they experience symptoms. Trulieve said a $35,219 fine it faced from OSHA has been reduced to $14,502. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said the agreement will provide additional health and safety protections. “Workers throughout the industry will benefit from the steps taken by this settlement,” Rivers said. Shares of Trulieve are down by 74.5% in 2022, compared to a 73.2% drop by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF MSOS.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story