Trump administration backs off on plan barring international students taking remote classes

The Trump administration is rescinding its rule that would bar international students from the U.S. if all of their coursework is online this fall, according to multiple published reports. Universities had sued over the rule, and the tech industry had criticized it.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
