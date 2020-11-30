: Trump administration to add China’s SMIC, CNOOC to export blacklist: report

The Trump administration is set to add China’s largest chip maker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to its export blacklist, claiming they’re owned or controlled by the Chinese military, Reuters reported Sunday.
