Trump administration weighs $1 trillion proposal for infrastructure: report

The Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The report said the White House spending plan would be mostly for traditional infrastructure such as roads and bridges but also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband, the latter topic due to be addressed on Thursday by the president. Infrastructure funding runs out on Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

