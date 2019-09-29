Trump aide Stephen Miller says whistleblower ‘does not deserve [that] honorific’

Stephen Miller, the senior policy adviser to President Trump, took issue in a Sunday interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News with the “honorific” whistleblower being conferred by “the media” on the person who lodged the complaint made public this week that Trump had sought to use the power of the presidency and U.S. foreign policy to secure Ukraine’s assistance in a search for damaging information about Joe Biden, the former vice president and a top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. “A partisan hit job,” said Miller, does not make one a whistleblower “just because you go through the Whistleblower Protection Act.” He went on to deride the complaint as a “7-page little Nancy Drew novel.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story