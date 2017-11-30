Trump asked top senators to end Russian-meddling probe: report

President Donald Trump repeatedly urged top Republican senators to end the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian election meddling last summer, the New York Times reported Thursday night. The panel’s chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, told the Times that Trump said he was eager to see the investigation end, saying “something along the lines of, ‘I hope you can conclude this as quickly as possible.'” Trump also reportedly spoke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, who is on the intelligence committee, about ending the probe. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told the Times that the requests were “inappropriate” and raised questions about the separation of powers. A White House spokesperson told the Times that Trump had done nothing wrong, and Republican senators downplayed the requests, saying that as a political newcomer, Trump didn’t know any better. The Senate investigation is separate from the one led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

