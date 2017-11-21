Trump backs Moore for Alabama Senate seat, says he is opposed to AT&T-Time Warner deal

President Donald Trump said Tuesday Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore “totally denies” sexual misconduct allegations against him. Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said “40 years is a long time,” referring to the allegations — and that he didn’t believe voters should pick a Democrat. He also weighed in on the AT&T , Time Warner deal, saying it’s not good for the country.
