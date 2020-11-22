: Trump campaign attempts to distance from conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell

The Trump campaign on Sunday distanced itself from attorney Sidney Powell, who took part in a conspiracy-laden press conference with Rudy Giuliani on Thursday.
