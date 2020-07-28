Trump canceled first pitch with Yankees — but Yankees reportedly hadn’t even invited him

How irked was President Donald Trump that Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch of the Major League Baseball season? Irked enough to make up his own first pitch, apparently.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Private equity firm Sycamore poised to buy JCPenney - July 27, 2020
- The New York Post: Private equity firm Sycamore poised to buy JCPenney, merge it with Belks - July 27, 2020
- Market Extra: Tesla plans $780 million bond deal pegged to vehicle leases—its first such offering during the pandemic - July 27, 2020