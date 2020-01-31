Trump declares public health emergency, and will quarantine U.S. citizens returning from China’s Hubei Province

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force on Friday announced a series of actions aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus outbreaks, including declaring a public-health emergency in the U.S. The task force also said that starting Feb. 2, all returning U.S. citizens who traveled to Hubei Province, China, over the last 14 days will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The U.S. will no longer allow foreign nationals who “pose a risk” at spreading the virus into the U.S., according to remarks made by Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. They will be denied entry to the U.S., officials said. This includes foreign nationals who traveled in China over the last 14 days. It excludes immediate family members of U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
