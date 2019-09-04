In what appeared to be a bizarre attempt to justify a days-old tweet, President Donald Trump on Wednesday publicly displayed a doctored, nearly week-old image of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path, in an apparent effort to save face by claiming he was right when he wrongly said Alabama was at risk.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump displays hurricane map doctored to support his tweet that Dorian threatened Alabama. (It did not) - September 4, 2019
- Market Extra: Risks of U.S. corporate debt bubble may be ‘overstated’ - September 4, 2019
- In One Chart: This profession is dedicated to helping millions of people — yet it’s the lowest paid, fastest-growing job in every U.S. state - September 4, 2019