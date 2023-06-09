Former President Donald Trump is facing more than three dozen counts in a federal indictment on charges that he mishandled classified documents.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Target boycott may be a ‘really important case’ for retailers who experience backlash - June 9, 2023
- : Trump faces 37 counts according to unsealed indictment in classified-documents case - June 9, 2023
- Banking: Jamie Dimon may be required to provide new testimony in Jeffrey Epstein accuser’s lawsuit - June 9, 2023