A New York jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in 1996, but rejected her claim of rape against the former president. The jury found that Trump should pay $5 million to Carroll, an advice columnist, for battery and defamation claims. Trump did not attend the trial and has insisted he did not sexually assault Carroll. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

