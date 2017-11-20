Trump Foundation shutting down to avoid conflicts of interest: report

President Donald Trump is shutting down his charitable foundation, NBC News reported late Monday, following a promise he made last year. The Trump Foundation last year admitted violating federal rules against “self-dealing,” and Trump said last December he would dissolve the organization to avoid conflicts of interest. “The foundation announced its intent to dissolve and is seeking approval to distribute its remaining funds” to other charities, NBC News reported, citing IRS documents. According to the IRS documents, the Trump Foundation had $970,000 in assets as of the end of 2016. In a separate report, the Wall Street Journal reported the organization raised $2.8 million in 2016, about three times the amount it raised the year before, thanks largely to a fundraiser for veterans groups. The foundation was ordered to stop soliciting donations in October 2016 by the New York state attorney general’s office.

