A Georgia special grand jury concluded that witnesses in a possible election-meddling probe involving former President Donald Trump may have lied under oath, according to a report released Thursday. The Atlanta-area jury has been probing efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The grand jury found no fraud in the state’s presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden, and recommended that the district attorney seek indictments for perjury “where the evidence is compelling.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

