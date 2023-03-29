The Manhattan grand jury probing former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment to a porn star isn’t expected to hear evidence in the case for the next month, reports said Wednesday. Politico said the break is largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus, citing to a person familiar with the proceedings. CNN reported that the grand jury is currently scheduled to break after April 5 and restart later in the month. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
