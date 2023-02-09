Former President Donald Trump regained control of his Facebook and Instagram accounts this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The move follows a decision last month by Meta Platforms Inc. META, the parent company of the two social-media platforms, to allow Trump to regain access to the accounts, following a two-year ban in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021. Meta, at that time, said the safety risk following the riots had “sufficiently receded,” and that it had new standards to “deter repeat offenses.” A representative for Trump was not immediately available for comment. Shares of Meta were down 1.9% on Thursday. Meta stock is down 22.7% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 Index SPX has fallen 10.4% over that period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story