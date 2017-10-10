Trump ‘likely obstructed justice,’ could be impeached, says think tank

President Donald Trump “likely obstructed justice” by firing FBI Director James Comey, and could face impeachment if special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation comes to the same conclusion, an analysis by the Brookings Institution said Tuesday. The 108-page report said Trump may have had the legal authority to fire Comey, but not if his intent was to disrupt the ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling. “Our review of the facts and the law leads us to the view that the president likely obstructed justice,” the think tank’s report said. “Should that conclusion be borne out, we believe he will be held to account under one or another of the vehicles we have outlined, for no one is above the law in our system.” Still, impeachment proceedings would need support of congressional Republicans, which appears unlikely.

