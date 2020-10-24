: Trump — making another plug for in-person voting — casts own ballot in Florida before rallies

President Donald Trump said he voted Saturday “for a guy named Trump” and called it an “honor” to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida before he jetted off to campaign in three battleground states.
